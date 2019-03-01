Burglary Arrests In Valley Springs

Arrests of Kevin Defilieppo, Chantell Barnett and Sarah Rosas Enlarge

Valley Springs, CA — Three people were arrested in Calaveras County after allegedly breaking into a house, rearranging the furniture, and decorating it for the holidays.

It happened in the 10000 block of Shelton Road in Valley Springs. The sheriff’s office received a report of a suspicious person spotted at the home. It is the same residence that a burglary occurred one week prior. Click here to view the earlier story.

Deputies responded and arrested 26-year-old Kevin Defilieppo of Modesto. He was in possession of prescription medication that he allegedly stole from the home. Deputies then surrounded the home and also eventually located 28-year-old Chantell Barnett of Mokelumne Hill and 28-year-old Sarah Rosas of San Andreas. It was later discovered that the suspects had been staying at the home while it was unoccupied, and moved the furniture around and decorated it for Christmas. All three were booked into Calaveras County Jail on burglary charges. Rosas also had a felony warrant out of Tuolumne County.

