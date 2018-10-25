End Of October Halloween Events

The end of October offers a variety of Halloween events.

To start off, Friday night only is a Fall Festival at Curtis Creek Elementary. The event benefits the school with family friendly carnival games, raffle prizes, silent auction, and food available for purchase.

Saturday and Sunday the Mother Lode Fairgrounds will transform for the 10th annual All Hallows Fantasy Faire. The Celtic New Year’s Celebration features several live bands, vendors, the Burning of the Harvestman Saturday night, magicians, fire dances, Halloween creatures, and costume contests on both days. Kids 0-12 years old are free, event details and tickets are available here.

Parade and costume contest will be held at the Junction Shopping Center. Young children can trick or treat in historic downtown Sonora on Saturday, Oct. 27th from 4 to 5:30. Participating merchants will have an orange poster in their windows.

On Saturday there is also the Columbia Elementary Annual Halloween Carnival, and the Illumination of the Jack-O-Lanterns in Columbia State Park. Harvest Days conclude at Indigeny this Saturday with hay rides, outdoor games, a corn maze, face painting, local food and vendors, more details are here. The last of the “Harvest Haunt” train rides at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will run with this week’s theme Witches & Wizards. The Sonora Moose Lodge is hosting a Children’s Halloween Party from 10 AM to 2 PM and also a Halloween Dinner Dance on Saturday from 5 PM to 9 PM.

Other Saturday events are in the event calendar here.

Sunday bring a canned food donation for ATCAA Food Bank to the Trunk or Treat in the parking lot off Mono Way near Standard Road. Details are here.

Also Sunday at the Grace Baptist Church enjoy a Harvest Festival with family fun, a free dinner at 5PM, games, flashlight hike, campfire, and hot apple cider. The event listing is here.

On Halloween, Wednesday October 31, visit the Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Office for an all ages Haunted House. Join them for candy, ghosts and some scares.

The town of Tuolumne will host a Trick or Treat Parade as detailed here at 4:30 PM in West Side Memorial Park.

In the Christian Heights Church Athletic Field Wednesday enjoy a family friendly alternative to Halloween, the American Ninja Warrior Junior event. The event features the Giant Kids Obstacle Course Competition, games and family-friendly Costume Contest. There will be prizes, a bonfire, bounce houses, candy, and food. More information is here.

