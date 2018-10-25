CRA Trying To Catchup On Backlog Of Projects

Tuolumne County logo Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Today and tomorrow the fourth floor of Tuolumne County’s Community Resources Agency office in downtown Sonora will be closed.

It is specifically the development counter of the CRA. Brian Bell, Principal Plans Examiner, says, “Over the course of the past 18 months we have seen project volume, as well as project complexity, grow significantly. This level of activity has placed increased demands on our CRA staff and we’re hoping that the closure of the development counter for this limited time will allow us to consolidate staff time and focus more direct efforts regarding these projects ready for development.”

He adds, “There will be increased staffing available for project reviews, as well as streamlining efforts for policies and procedures.”

This is the first time the CRA has done something like this, and leaders hope it will be beneficial. The fourth floor of the CRA office, at 48 Yaney Avenue, will reopen on Monday. The CRA oversees aspects like building and safety, code compliance, planning, road maintenance, and other aspects.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.