Update: Air, Ground Units Called To Ponderosa Fire

10/22/2018 4:12 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Update at 4:12pm: Forward rate of progress has been stopped on the Ponderosa Fire burning near Vallecito off Ponderosa Way.

CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff says all aircraft have returned to Columbia and other incoming units cancelled. The estimated size is still five acres and the cause is being determined.

San Andreas, CA — CA Fire reports that air and ground units are working to extinguish a five-acre vegetation fire burning near Vallecito.

The Ponderosa Fire broke was called in around 3:40 p.m. It is not threatening any structures, according to CAL Fire spokesperson Lindy Shoff. The Ponderosa incident reportedly burning with a rapid rate of spread in grass and brush in the 4000 block of Ponderosa Way near Cedar Circle.

Ponderosa Way near Cedar Circle

Ponderosa Way near Cedar Circle 38.092428, -120.502134 Ponderosa Way near Cedar Circle (Directions)
