Voter Registration Deadline Day

Sonora, CA — The General Election is just over two weeks away, and elections officials are encouraging everyone to make sure you are registered to vote by today, October 22. It is the deadline for anyone hoping to head out to a polling location on November 6 or to vote by mail.

Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor Controller Debi Bautista adds, “And you want to re-register to vote if you have changed your name, if you have moved into Tuolumne County, or moved inside the county. You want to be registered to vote in the right district because there are school board, supervisor and other races for different districts.”

There is a new exception, however, and if you miss today’s deadline you can still stop by the local elections office to register on or prior to Election Day and cast a provisional ballot. However, it can only be done at the main elections office. It is the result of a recent change in state law.

For more information about registering to vote in Tuolumne County, click here.

For information about Calaveras County, click here.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla reports that around 75-percent of eligible voters are eligible to do so.