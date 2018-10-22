Prescribed Burning To Begin Today In Calaveras Big Trees

Arnold, CA — Do not be alarmed if you see smoke coming from Calaveras Big Trees State Park.
Prescribed burning, in cooperation with CAL Fire, is scheduled to begin today. Throughout the fall and winter the goal is to successfully burn 302 acres. The state park reports it will help improve vegetation management, reduce hazardous fuel loads, improve wildlife habitat and reduce diseased materials. Prior to the burning, the 302 acres were thinned to reduce fuel loading. Smoke may be visible in areas like Dorrington, Big Trees Village, White Pines, Blue Lake Spring and Arnold. East Moran Road and Walter W. Smith Parkway will be closed during the burning.