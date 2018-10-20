Update: Thousands Without Power In Tuolumne County This Morning

Standard, Soulsbyville and Tuolumne area power outage Enlarge

Update at 8:15 a.m.: PG&E Crews have made some progress as originally 2817 customers woke up to no electricity this morning in the Standard, Soulsbyville and Tuolumne areas that number has dropped to 2151. The repair time remains at 10:45 a.m. There is still no cause for the outage posted by the company that reports crews are currently on the scene investigating.

Original post at 7:30 a.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage stretching along Highway 108 in Tuolumne County.

There are 2,817 customers that are waking up with no electricity this morning in the Standard, Soulsbyville and Tuolumne areas. The lights went out just before 7 a.m. The utility relays that crews are assessing the situation, but no cause is immediately known. The company gives a repair time of 10:45 this morning. We’ll keep you posted as more information comes into the news room.

