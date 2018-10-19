Update: Hit And Run Crash Near Chinese Camp

CHP Sonora Unit logo Enlarge

Update at 8:30 p.m.: The CHP reports that the driver, who originally left the scene making it a hit and run, did return. He showed up in a truck relaying to officers that he had planned to tow the vehicle from the field himself and had not abandoned the vehicle.

Update at 8 a.m.: The CHP reports that just one vehicle was involved in the crash as the driver took off and abandoned the vehicle in a field making it a hit and run. Officers are now looking for the driver to question them regarding the collision. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 7:45 a.m.: Chinese Camp, CA – A hit and run collision near Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County leaves a vehicle on its top.

The crash happened at 6:44 a.m. on Six Bit Gulch Road near Red Hills Road, off Highway 120. The CHP reports that a vehicle went off the roadway about 50 feet and overturned onto its roof. It is unclear whether another vehicle was involved in the crash. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen.