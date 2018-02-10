Update: Power Outages In Tuolumne

Twain Harte and Tuolumne outage map Enlarge

Update at 2:10 p.m.: PG&E has updated that in the Tuolumne outage impacting 15 customers a broken power pole is to blame. The company relays that a crew is heading to the scene to make the necessary repairs. The restoration time has been pushed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Further details on the two outages are below.

Original post at 1 p.m.: Tuolumne, CA — PG&E reports 52 customers in Twain Harte and Tuolumne are without power since this morning.

In Twain Harte, The company reports that 37 are in the dark along Highway 108, Twain Harte Drive and Tuolumne Road North. On its website, in regards to a cause the utility states, “To protect public safety, power in your area has been turned off due to extreme weather conditions with high fire danger. Power will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.” It also acknowledges that a crew is on site and a 4 p.m. repair time has been given.

In Tuolumne, the areas impacted stretches from Silver Spur to Lodge Road to nearly Yosemite Road. A total of 15 customers have no electricity. The company cites that crews are assessing the cause at the location and have posted a 2 p.m. restoration time.

