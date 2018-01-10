TUD Work Plans Get Noisy, Dusty This Week Near Jamestown Reservoir

TUD Jamestown Reservoir Replacement Project Image Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — Sandblasting may inconvenience residents in the area of the Jamestown Reservoir this week.

According to Tuolumne Water District (TUD) officials, ongoing work relating to the district’s Jamestown Reservoir replacement project will take a noisy, dusty turn Tuesday through Thursday for residents near the vicinity of the location at 10620 Reservoir Road, off Golden Oaks Drive. The hours for the sandblasting are estimated to be from 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. They explain the work as necessary to prepare the tank surface for coating the tank.

It was back in 2016 when TUD received $1.4 million in funding through a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) through Tuolumne County to install a new one-million gallon welded steel tank. The project scope includes demolition of the old reservoir, onsite grading, steel tank construction, and a reconfiguration of the onsite utility works.

Weather-permitting, TUD says plans are to have the new reservoir fully operational by the middle of November.