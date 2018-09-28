TUD Urging Travelers To Avoid North Shepherd Street

TUD Water Main Installation Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A contractor for the Tuolumne Utilities District is out installing a new water main today in the area of North Shepherd Street near Cowan Street.

Traffic delays of 5-10 minutes can be expected between 8am-3:30pm. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route if possible. Work will continue during the same period this coming Monday and Tuesday. It is a part of the large Bourbon Street Water Main Replacement project that includes the installation of 1,820 feet of new water main that connects to the Sonora Water Treatment Plant. The existing infrastructure is over 80 years old and has been subject to leaks and breaks over recent years.

Written by BJ Hansen.