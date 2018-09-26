Dreaming Of Owning A Home

Habitat For Humanity Home Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County Habitat for Humanity may be one way to get the keys to a new house.

The non-profit organization holds to application periods each year. The first one was in Jun and this is the final one for this year. Applications are being accepted through Saturday. Those interested are asked to complete the packet that includes information such as an individual’s credit, employment, income verification and a statement of need.

Applicants must be willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work because if selected they will have to agree to what is called “Sweat Equity.” That means a family must commit to complete 300 hours of work, but others can contribute up to 100 hours on the applicants behalf, according to Habitat officials.

Applications can be picked up at the Habitat administrative office at 14216 Tuolumne Road, Suite 1 in Sonora or by clicking here. Further questions call 209-536-0970.

