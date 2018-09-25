Ballot Measure Proposed To Stop High Speed Rail

Sacramento, CA — The group that is calling for a repeal of the recent gas tax increase in November has its eyes set on high speed rail down the road.

California voters during the upcoming General Election will vote on Proposition 6, which calls for the repeal of the SB 1 transportation package signed by the Governor that increased the taxes on gas, diesel and vehicle licensing fees. Supporters of the group behind the measure announce that they will try to end the high speed rail project in 2020.

The Associated Press reports that they plan to file an initiative for 2020 that calls for designating all existing revenues set aside for high speed rail towards other transportation needs. The proposal is considered a counterpart to the ballot initiative related to the gas tax, so that additional transportation revenue can be freed up. The latest price tag for high speed rail is around $77-billion, compared to the initial $33-billion that was projected when state voters approved a ballot measure authorizing initial bond spending for it in 2008. The overall project, connecting LA to San Francisco, is expected to be completed by 2033.

Of note, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors recently heard a presentation regarding Proposition 1 projects. Click here to read the earlier story.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.