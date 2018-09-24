Tractor Supply Proposal Going To Angels Camp City Council

Angels Camp, CA — A Tractor Supply store may soon be built along Main Street in Angels Camp.

City Planner Amy Augustine confirms to Clarke Broadcasting that the City Council will take up a proposal next month to construct the 36,671 sq. ft. project on a pair of parcels situated at 389 and 407 North Main Street. The retail sales building would be 18,800 sq. ft. and the remainder of the square footage would be the outdoor display area. The property was previously the Bergantz Nursery and is located across the street from Middleton’s in the Mark Twain Center.

The project applicant is California Gold Development Corporation.

On October 2 the council will decide whether to approve a site plan review for the project, a variance for outdoor displays, removal of oak trees, rezoning, the parcel merger and demolition of existing structures. The proposal gained the support of the city’s planning commission, by a 4-1 vote, earlier this month. The City Council meeting on October 2 will start at 6pm inside the Angels Camp Fire House.

Tractor Supply, a popular national chain, has stores Sonora, Jackson and Oakdale.

