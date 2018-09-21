Governor Signs Plastic Straw Legislation

Plastic Straws Enlarge

Sacramento, CA — If you want a plastic straw at a restaurant in California, you will soon have to specifically request one.

Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation yesterday that prohibits restaurants from handing out the straws unless you ask for one. After signing the bill the Governor stated, “It is a very small step to make a customer who wants a plastic straw ask for it.” He also argued that plastics are “choking our planet.”

The legislation was passed on partisan lines as Democrats were overwhelmingly in favor and Republicans argued that it is government overreach. Restaurants will still be able to pass out paper straws regardless if a request is made. The fine for businesses in violation is $25 per day after two warnings. The law takes effect on January 1st. The law applies to full service restaurants that have wait staff and does not apply to fast food restaurants.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Contact Your Local Representatives; US Congressional Rep. 4th District Tom McClintock, US Senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, 5th Assembly District Frank Bigelow and 8th District State Senator Tom Berryhill in our Community Guide Government Section here.