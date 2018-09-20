Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County

Update at 3:20 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire is a quarter acre in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. She adds that crews are getting a handle on the blaze as incoming resources have been called off the fire. No structures are threatened. Further details on the fire and a road closure are below.

Update at 3 p.m.: The CHP has blocked off Pennsylvania Gulch Road at Woodland Drive, which is about a mile in from Highway 4 in Murphys near Skunk Ranch and the Indian Rock Vineyards.

Original post at 2:30 p.m.: Murphys, CA — Fire resources are heading to a reports of a vegetation fire on Highway 4 across from the Pennsylvania Gulch Road intersection near the Chevron gas station in Murhpys.

CAL Fire has toned out both ground and air to the scene. Initially, the CHP reported this as a car fire. It is unclear if the flames spread from the vehicle to nearby grass. Motorists in the area will want to slow down and use caution. We will bring you further details as soon as they come into the news center.

