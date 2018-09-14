Boot Fire Nearly Fully Contained

Boot Fire Enlarge

Mono County, CA — The incident command camp set up for the Boot Fire near the intersection of Highway 395 and Highway 108 Sonora Pass will close tomorrow, and most resources will be released.

The fire, which ignited on September 4, is 98-percent contained and 6,974 acres. Hand crews and an excavator are hoping to complete the last bit of suppression work today. The final area is situated in steep slopes and thick timber.

When the base camp closes on Saturday, some of the resources will be sent to a new incident in Utah, while others will return home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. As of this morning, there are 319 personnel on scene, 15 engines, six crews and two helicopters. All earlier highway closures and evacuation orders have been lifted.

