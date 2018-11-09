Veterans Encouraged To Attend Sonora Town Hall Meeting

Sonora, CA — New Tuolumne County Veterans Service Officer Debora Esque reports that members of Palo Alto Health Care System will host a meeting Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Sonora.
The healthcare group oversees the Veterans hospitals in Palo Alto and Livermore, and seven community clinics, including the one in Sonora. It is a chance for local Veterans to hear an update from the system’s executive leadership team and ask any questions.
The town hall will run from 11am-noon, Wednesday, September 12, at the memorial hall at 9 North Washington Street.