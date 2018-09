Sonora, CA — If you are planning to travel on Highway 49 between Sonora and Angels Camp, during the evening hours, be prepared for delays.

Caltrans reports that crews will be paving between Pesce Way and the Tuolumne-Calaveras line through this Friday. The work will take place between 8pm-6am. Caltrans will be conducting one-way traffic control. Delays of at least 15 minutes are anticipated. You will want to avoid the area, and take an alternate route, if possible.

