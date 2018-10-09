Quantcast
help information
Clear
89.6 ° F
Full Weather

TCEDA Releases Draft Response To Grand Jury

Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority
Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Photo Icon Enlarge
09/10/2018 12:33 pm PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority has put out its draft response to the 2017-18 Grand Jury report.

It will be formally voted on during tonight’s TCEDA board meeting in the supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora. As reported earlier, the Grand Jury report was discussed at length during an August 8 meeting. The 118 page report put out by the TCEDA lists the original Grand Jury findings and the draft response.

You can read it by clicking here.

Tonight’s meeting will also be a time to hash out details regarding both management and financial audits for the TCEDA. Questions to answer surround the scope, what years to include, options available and whether to authorize the county Auditor-Controller to oversee its completion.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public.

  • Classifieds
  • Dining Guide
  • Health
  • Events
  • Site Map
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.