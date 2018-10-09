TCEDA Releases Draft Response To Grand Jury

Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority has put out its draft response to the 2017-18 Grand Jury report.

It will be formally voted on during tonight’s TCEDA board meeting in the supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora. As reported earlier, the Grand Jury report was discussed at length during an August 8 meeting. The 118 page report put out by the TCEDA lists the original Grand Jury findings and the draft response.

You can read it by clicking here.

Tonight’s meeting will also be a time to hash out details regarding both management and financial audits for the TCEDA. Questions to answer surround the scope, what years to include, options available and whether to authorize the county Auditor-Controller to oversee its completion.

Tonight’s meeting is open to the public.

