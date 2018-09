Angels Camp, CA — Officials are on the scene mopping up a vegetation fire in the 5000 block of Riata Way in Angels Camp.

CAL Fire reports that the latest size estimate is three acres. The forward rate of spread has been stopped. The fire ignited during the six o’clock hour this evening and air and ground resources were dispatched to the scene. All of the air resources have now been released back to base. What ignited the fire is still under investigation. No homes or structures were damaged.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.