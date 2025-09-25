Many To Get Electric Bill Refunds Next Month

Sonora, CA – For the second time this year, customers may be excited to open their PG&E bill next month, as many will receive an automatic refund due to the California Climate Credit.

The money comes from the state’s Cap-and-Trade climate program that requires polluters to pay for climate action. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom reported that more than 11.5 million California households will get the refund. He also touted that next year’s California Climate Credit will increase even further and remain in effect through 2045.

“Millions of California families will see money back on their electricity bills in October—and that refund will be even bigger next year thanks to new laws I signed last week. Up to $60 billion will go back in your pockets, cutting your electric bills while we keep our historic momentum transitioning away from polluting fossil fuels,” stated Newsom.

The October refunds will range from $35 to $259 on electric bills. Most households will receive between $56 and $81, with the average being $61. As reported here, in April, the average was $137 off. The combined average of both months will be $198 in refunds for the year. Newsom added, “The state will provide total payments in October exceeding $700 million for electric residential customers and $60 million for qualifying small business customers.”

The state’s Cap-and-Invest program has returned $14.6 billion in bill refunds to residential electricity users since 2014. This year, California will provide $2.4 billion in residential credits, including $1.4 billion for electric users, $1 billion for natural gas customers, and an extra $122 million for small businesses, advised the governor’s office.