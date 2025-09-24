Keeping Highway 108 Clean And Safe For Travelers

Caltrans District 10 road crews picking up trash—Caltrans photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – This past Saturday was “Coastal Cleanup Day,” and Caltrans crews in Tuolumne County pitched in to clear trash along Highway 108.

Long Barn crews scoured waterways along the highway, cleaning up lakes, rivers, streams, canals, storm drains, and even ditches. They were able to fill dumpsters full of orange trash bags. Some of the garbage was too large to fit in bins or bags, such as mattresses found tossed along the roadway.

Caltrans noted that just like crews clean up trash on the state’s highways year-round to keep them beautiful, it also serves another purpose of safety for the traveling public. Caltrans holds several cleanup events throughout the year. To pitch in and find an event where you can volunteer, click here.