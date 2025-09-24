Jamestown Woman Arrested For Child Endangerment

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown woman who was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by the CHP ended up in handcuffs.

A CHP officer recently on patrol noticed a grey Nissan that had a headlight out on Rawhide Road, near Shell Road, just past the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse grounds in Jamestown. A record check revealed that the unidentified driver was unlicensed and also on “searchable probation,” according to the CHP.

A search of the vehicle turned up a small bag of methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe. The right front passenger, 51-year-old Cynthia Lorena Morales, admitted it was hers, according to CHP spokesperson Officer Joshua McKernan. There was also a juvenile child inside the vehicle, whose age was not disclosed.

Morales was arrested for child endangerment and possession of drugs and paraphernalia.