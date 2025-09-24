Power Outage Impacts Columbia

Columbia Power Outage View Photo

Columbia, CA — 1,311 PG&E customers have lost electricity in the greater Columbia area.

It started at 6:22 am, and there is currently no estimated restoration time. It is impacting areas like Columbia State Historic Park, the Columbia Airport, Parrotts Ferry Road, Yankee Hill Road, and Sawmill Flat Road.

PG&E says the outage is “unplanned” and their team is evaluating the electrical system to identify any damaged sections and make necessary repairs.