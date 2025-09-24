Tuolumne County Looks To Offload Miners Motel

TC Supervisors discussion about Miner's Motel View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County voted unanimously this week to seek out a housing partner interested in receiving the Miners Motel in Jamestown to use for affordable housing-related efforts.

The county purchased the property for $1.85-million in late 2023 using State of California Encampment Resolution Funding that aims to reduce homelessness. However, changes in county government, including the dissolution of the Tuolumne County General Services Agency (and the layoff of those county employees overseeing the initiative) has shifted plans.

The county will seek a housing partner interested in receiving the facility, via donation, who can carry out the requirements of the state grant.

Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Director Annie Hockett told the Supervisors that the first step is to declare it as surplus and post a notice of availability for eligible groups. Those eligible have 60 days to reach out, and 90 days to negotiate.

The Supervisors voted 5-0 to move forward with the process.