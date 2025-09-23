Tip Related To Suspected Drug Sales Led To Jamestown Raid

TCSO TNT member kicking the door in at the Jamestown residence—TCSO photo View Photos

Jamestown, CA – A tip regarding drug sales at a property in Jamestown led to a raid that had one of the suspects caught trying to flush the narcotics down the toilet.

During the investigation, detectives identified two suspects: 38-year-old Joseph Altieri and 47-year-old Christopher Luke Jones, and got a search warrant for their residence near Jamestown Road and Laru Lane. The raid took place on the morning of September 12, 2025, by the sheriff’s Toulumne Narcotics Team (TNT) Detectives.

When the team arrived, they reported that Altieri ran inside the home and locked the door. Detectives had to force entry into the residence. Altieri was detained near the front door, but Jones was discovered near a bathroom. Further investigation revealed that “Jones had attempted to dispose of the fentanyl in the toilet upon the detectives’ entry,” according to sheriff’s officials.

During the search, detectives uncovered 0.4 grams of methamphetamine and around 13 grams of fentanyl, including some found on the rim of the toilet.

“The drugs were located in areas consistent with drug sales,” disclosed sheriff’s officials, adding, “Detectives report that evidence showed the residence was being maintained as a place to sell and use narcotics. Additional evidence, including packaging materials and cash, further supported drug sales activity.”

Detectives also learned that a third man, 38-year-old Brandon William Boatright, had fled the residence on foot but was detained by deputies nearby a short while later. Jones and Altieri face charges related to drug sales and conspiracy to commit a crime. Jones tacked on the additional charge of maintaining a place for drug sales, use, and destruction of evidence. Boatright was charged with knowingly visiting a place where controlled substances are used.

The public is encouraged to report information about drug sales in Tuolumne County by contacting the TNT Tip Line at (209) 533-5884.