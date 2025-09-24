TCSO Deputy Hall Recognized For Life Saving Efforts

TC Sheriff David Vasquez present Deputy Jacob Hall with the Life Saving Medal View Photo

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jacob Hall was recognized for his emergency actions that helped save a life over the summer.

The sheriff’s office has an awards committee of 10 members from various classifications that review recommendations for special recognition of exemplary service in the line of duty.

The Life Saving Medal is reserved for those who selflessly serve the community and display the highest standards to preserve human life.

Sheriff David Vasquez presented the Life Saving Award to Deputy Hall at Tuesday’s Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Sheriff Vasquez explained that Deputy Hall was dispatched to The Country Inn in Jamestown on July 2, just before midnight, because of a reported overdose. Deputy Hall located the victim, who had no pulse and was not breathing. He began chest compressions prior to the arrival of backup, with several of the victim’s family gathered around the scene. After multiple rounds of compressions, Deputy Hall discovered a faint pulse and shallow breathing. With vital signs restored, he administered one dose of Narcon, and the victim regained consciousness shortly after. He then turned over the victim to the arriving medical personnel.

Deputy Hall was nominated by a deputy who arrived on the scene to provide assistance, and witnessed what transpired.

Sheriff Vasquez added, “It should be noted that Deputy Hall possesses advanced CPR and first aid training. He serves as a sheriff’s office instructor of life-saving intervention. Deputy Hall’s subject matter expertise was undoubtedly instrumental in the successful outcome and further illustrates Deputy Hall’s commitment to his community and the development of his fellow deputies.”