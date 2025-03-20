Expect To Pay Less Next Month On Your Energy Bill

California Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA – Millions of Californians might be surprised when they see how much they owe on their utility bill next month due to the California Climate Credit.

Today, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that gas and electric customers will receive an average of $137 in credits on their April bills. The credit is automatically applied to bills every April and October from the state’s Cap-and-Trade climate program that requires polluters to pay for climate action.

“Every year, our Cap-and-Trade program provides essential funding to California’s efforts to clean the air while also giving residents money back on their utility bills. Millions of California families will benefit from this relief,” commented Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom remarked that since 2014, California households have already received an average of $1,120 in combined automatic April and October climate credits on their utility bills, delivering $10.9 billion in bill credits back to utility customers.

The program’s credits range from $35 to $259 for electricity bills, with most receiving $56 to $81, and $54 to $87 on natural gas bills. This year’s Cap-and-Trade breakdown provides $2.4 billion in residential credits, including $1.4 billion for electric customers, $1 billion for natural gas customers, and an additional $122 million for small businesses. To check your credit amount click here.