Bear Struck On Highway 120

Tuolumne County, CA— The CHP remains on the scene of a fatal crash that killed a black bear near Rainbow Pools in Tuolumne County on Highway 120 this morning.

The collision happened around 11:45 a.m. near Forest Route 1N07 east of Colfax Spring. The CHP reports a Toyota Sienna minivan struck a bear on the highway, and it was found near the shoulder of the roadway and pronounced dead.

“If the bear has tags, they will be submitted to the local office of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife,” advised the CHP.

Fortunately, no one inside the vehicle was injured. The CHP has not provided an approximate time for when the highway will be cleared of activities.