Yosemite Sees Surge In Summer Visitors

Mist Trail in Yosemite Valley View Photo

Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park wrapped up one of its busiest summer seasons in recent years over the Labor Day holiday, reporting nearly 3 million visits through August.

The 2,919,722 visits marked a 7 percent increase from the same period in 2024, when the park logged 2,727,496 visitors. With the exception of February, when winter storms limited access, monthly visitation has outpaced last year every month in 2025. Park officials say Yosemite is on track for one of its busiest years on record. All sites operated throughout the summer, giving visitors full access to facilities, wilderness areas, and programs. More than 57,000 people attended ranger-led events, which will continue into the fall.

“This summer, we expanded access, offered new and improved facilities, experiences, and programs, all in testament to our dedicated park staff and partners,” Acting Superintendent Ray McPadden said in a statement. “Their extraordinary efforts allowed millions of Americans and visitors from across the globe to enjoy Yosemite and create lifelong memories.”

The park typically draws about 4 million visitors each year, with three-quarters of that traffic arriving between May and October.