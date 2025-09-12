Free Disposal Event For Tuolumne County Residents Impacted By Fires

Damage in Chinese Camp - CAL Fire Image View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA – Tuolumne County residents impacted by the TCU September Lighting Complex fires can dispose of certain garbage for free.

The Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, and Cal Sierra Waste Management will be hosting a Community Disposal Event on Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, 2025, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Chinese Camp Elementary School in the parking lot located at 13444 Red Hills Road in Chinese Camp. While supplies last, county staff will have disposable garbage bags available and will also be lending reusable home and yard bags to residents.

Permitted trash includes smoke-damaged debris and spoiled food. However, fire debris is prohibited. Questions regarding the event can be directed to the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, at (209) 533-5588, Monday–Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.