TCU Complex Fire Emergency Declaration On Supervisors Agenda

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will vote on ratifying a Local State of Emergency declaration related to the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire.

Click here to read the latest on the fire.

It is part of the effort to receive additional state and federal resources to help cover the costs of suppression and recovery.

In addition, there will be a vote on approving an employee agreement with Cody Thompson to be the new Agricultural Commissioner/Sealer of Weights and Measures, and the Air Pollution Control Officer. The four-year contract would pay an annual salary of nearly $138,000.

There will also be a vote on declaring Suicide Prevention Week and a closed session to discuss the hiring of an Interim County Counsel.

The meeting will start on Tuesday at 9 am.