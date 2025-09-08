Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Budget, Fire Emergency Declaration

Fire impacts near Vallecito View Photo

San Andreas, CA — Similar to Tuolumne County, the Calaveras Board of Supervisors will vote on Tuesday to ratify an Emergency Declaration related to the TCU September Lightning Complex Fire.

The fire is 13,966 acres with 72% containment. While most of the concerns in Tuolumne County were around Don Pedro and Chinese Camp, the biggest impacts in Calaveras County were near Vallecito and Copperopolis.

Also, the board will conduct fiscal year 2025-26 budget hearings ahead of approving a final budget later this month. The Supervisors will hear about the latest revenue projections and requests being made by department heads.

There will also be a discussion and a vote on potential salary increases for the Assessor, Auditor-Controller, District Attorney, Sheriff, and Treasurer-Tax Collector.

In addition, there will be proclamations declaring September both Suicide Prevention Month and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Tuesday’s meeting will open with closed session items at 8 am, with the regular public portion getting underway at 9 am at the Government Center in San Andreas.