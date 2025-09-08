Evacuated Residents Returning As Complex Fire Suppression Efforts Continue

Red Cross and TCSO help evacuees View Photo

Don Pedro, CA — The TCU Lightning Complex Fire is now 13,966 acres with 72% containment. Over the weekend, all of the remaining evacuation orders were transitioned to warnings as the fire threat had dwindled.

Sunday brought calm conditions and no visible new fire activity. Today, firefighters are focused on continuing to keep all 21 fires within control lines and doing mop-up operations. Suppression repair is ongoing, including work on dozer lines.

At a public meeting at Sonora High on Saturday evening, several fire officials spoke, along with Sheriff David Vasquez, and county emergency leaders.

TCU September Lighting Complex Fire Operations Chief John Frederick said that most of the remaining fire activity is around Don Pedro.

He added, “Currently, our 6-5 Fire is looking really well. Along the edge right now, we have no growth. But, we are still dealing with some rugged terrain, and a lot of heavier fuels.”

He was asked a question about why some areas were saved around Chinese Camp while others were lost, and how buildings were prioritized.

He stated, “The fire gets pushed through one way, and then not even but five or 10 minutes later, the flank of the fire can completely switch directions and move to a whole different area on us. It is very hard to judge exactly where that fire is going to be headed and to plan that fire out.”

Road closures remain in place within the area under Evacuation Warning, including those off Highways 120 and 49 that travel through the area under warning. There are speed restrictions along this route as there is a heavy presence of fire personnel, emergency responders.

-EVACUATION WARNINGS-

-Six Bit Ranch Road

-Six Bit Gulch Road

-Redhills Road (within the fire footprint)

-All of Chinese Camp Town

-Menkee Hess Road (within the fire footprint)

-Highway 120 and 49 (within the fire footprint)

-Shawmut Rd. (within the fire footprint)

-Rojo (within the fire footprint)

Road Closures

2-7 Fire

Six Mile Road is closed except for residents only

6-5 Fire

Highway 120 at Red Hills Road

Highway 120 at Main Street

Highway 120 at Washington Street

Highway 120 at Curry Street

Red Hills Road at Sims Road

Highway 120 at Shawmut Road

Highway 120 at Rojo Lane

Highway 120 at Menke Ness Road

Red Hills Road at Six Bit Gulch Road

The TCU September Lighting Complex consists of:

1-1 Fire: 5 acres – 100% Contained

1-2 Fire: 40 acres – 100% Contained

1-3 Fire: 95 acres – 100% Contained

2-1 Fire: 0.35 acres – 100% Contained

2-2 Fire: 3,462 acres – 100% Contained / Visit the 2-2 Fire information page

2-3 Fire: 294 acres – 60% Contained/ Copper Cove Ct at Obyrnes Ferry Rd, Copperopolis

2-4 Fire: 47 acres – 100% Contained

2-5 Fire: 0.01 acres -100% Contained

2-6 Fire: 0.25 acres – 100% Contained

2-7 Fire: 606 acres – 60% Contained / Visit the 2-7 Fire information page

2-8 Fire: 1,332 acres- 60% Contained / Visit the 2-8 Fire information page

4-5 Fire: 3 acres – 100% Contained / McCormick Meadows, South of Arnold

5-1 Fire: 0.01 acres – 100% Contained

5-2 Fire: 3 acres – 100 % Contained / Lyons Bald Mountain Rd, Sonora

5-3 Fire: 0.01 acres – 100% Contained

5-4 Fire: 0.01 acres – 100% Contained

6-2 Fire: 1,025 acres – 65% Contained / Visit the 6-2 Fire information page

6-3 Fire: 1 acre – 100% Contained

6-4 Fire: 0.01 acres – 100% Contained

6-5 Fire: 7,037 acres – 65% / Visit the 6-5 Fire information page

6-6 Fire: 15 acres – 100% Contained