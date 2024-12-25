Fentanyl Dealer Charged With Murder

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora woman is now facing murder charges for her role in a man’s overdose death.

Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced on Monday, December 23, 2024, that her office had filed murder charges against Stacey Christ for the death of Richard Bennett II of Sonora, who died in October from an acute fentanyl poisoning overdose. As reported on November 7th, Christ and two other suspects were pulled over on Highway 108 near Green Springs Road in the Keystone area. A search of their vehicle uncovered over 28 grams of fentanyl-isotonitazene (I-so-toe-nite-ah-zeen), a synthetic opioid 20 times stronger than fentanyl, and other illegal substances. The three were arrested on various drug-related felonies, including sales and transportation.

Jenecke shared, “After an over 10-week investigation conducted by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Team (TNT), it is alleged that Christ provided the fentanyl to Bennett that caused his death despite Christ knowing of the inherent dangers of fentanyl.”

Christ can be charged with murder due to Proposition 36, also known as Alexandria’s Law, which was passed last month. It is an advisement that finds that if someone dies as a result of drugs provided by a person, that person can be charged with murder. Jenecke says her office has been advising suspects of this for over a year.

“Fentanyl continues to be a pressing public safety issue, with fentanyl-related overdoses plaguing our community. The District Attorney’s Office, along with our law enforcement partners, is committed to investigating and prosecuting these types of crimes,” vowed Jenecke.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Bennett or drug sales in the community is asked to contact the TNT tip line at (209) 533-5884.