Farm Bureau BBQ and Auction

The Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will be hosting their Annual BBQ and Auction today, Friday, July 25th at the Hurst Ranch, located at 17415 Highway 108 in Jamestown. The public is invited.

The no host social and silent auction starts at 6 p.m. and the outdoor dinner begins at 7 p.m., followed by the live auction. Dutch oven desserts will be provided by the Back Country Horsemen. The miniature narrow gauge railroad train that crosses over a lake and winds along historic Woods Creek will be staffed for rides included with entry.

The proceeds from the evening’s event will benefit TC Farm Bureau programs and advocacy efforts.

Tickets are still available online at the Stanislaus Farm Bureau website here or for more information, call 209-522-7278. Tickets will be available at the door.

The California Farm Bureau Federation is a non-governmental, 501c5 non-profit, voluntary membership California corporation whose purpose is to protect and promote agricultural interests throughout the state of California and to find solutions to the problems of the farm, the farm home and the rural community. The Bureau has nearly 26,000 members statewide and is part of a nationwide network of 5.3 million Farm Bureau members. The board of directors elected in December 2024 includes individuals from the Mother Lode region as detailed here.

