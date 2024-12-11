California Farm Bureau Board of Directors Elections: Two Represent Mother Lode

California Farm Bureau logo View Photos

Sonora, CA – The California Farm Bureau recently held elections for its board of directors, and two are from the Mother Lode.

Three board members are new, including Steve Kafka, a forester from Avery in Calaveras County. He replaces Paul Sanguinetti in serving District 12, which represents Farm Bureau members in Calaveras and San Joaquin counties. State Bureau officials relay that Kafka is a graduate of Leadership Farm Bureau, a longtime member and chairman of the Forestry/Public Lands Committee, and past president and a longtime board member of Calaveras County Farm Bureau.

Seven members were re-elected at the organization’s 106th Annual California Farm Bureau Meeting in Monterey recently. Joe Fischer of Auburn represents District 14, which includes Amador County along with El Dorado, Placer, and Sacramento counties. As we reported here last year, vice president of a family timber business and real estate agent specializing in ranch, commercial, and residential properties in Tuolumne County, Shaun Crook, was elected 1st vice president of the bureau. He was also elected as president of the local Tuolumne County Farm Bureau in 2015 and is a member of TuCare, the Tuolumne County Alliance for Resources and Environment.

The California Farm Bureau works to protect family farms and ranches on behalf of more than 26,000 members statewide and as part of a nationwide network of 5.8 million Farm Bureau members.