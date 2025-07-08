Update On RV Fire Near Chinese Camp

Abandoned RV before the fire—CHP photo View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA— The CHP has released new details regarding last week’s RV fire on Highway 120 south of Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County.

As earlier reported, the flames broke out on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m. near Menke Ness Road, just 50 feet from the highway, with concerns it could spread to nearby vegetation. Luckily, fire crews were able to quickly contain the blaze before that happened, but the trailer was destroyed.

The CHP, responding to inquiries, tells Clarke Broadcasting that the trailer, an Aristocrat from the 1970s as seen in the image box, was abandoned on the side of the highway. Spokesperson Officer Joshua McKernan advised that it was left on the shoulder on July 1st, but the CHP must wait for 72 hours before it can be removed. He noted that the RV was in “great disrepair and full of junk.” He added that the RV was missing one of its axles and appeared to be broken down, indicating that the driver had abandoned it.

CAL Fire TCU is investigating the blaze. When asked where the fire may have started and whether it was suspicious, spokesperson Emily Kilgore relayed, “Per law enforcement, the fire is still under investigation and no further details are being released.”