Sonora Woman Killed In Peppermint Circle Crash Identified

Jamestown, CA — The Tuolumne County Coroner has released the name of the woman who was tragically killed in a crash on Saturday in the Jamestown area.

She was a passenger in a single-vehicle crash, 54-year-old Julie Renee Jensen of Sonora.

The CHP earlier stated that the driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Jack Jensen, was arrested for DUI and booked into Tuolumne County Jail. The vehicle traveled off Peppermint Circle, west of Peppermint Lane, and hit a couple of trees. It also backed into a utility pole.

The crash happened at 12:08 am on Saturday.