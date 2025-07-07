Clear
Sonora Woman Killed In DUI Related Crash In Jamestown

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA – The CHP reports that a Sonora woman died, and the driver was arrested for DUI, in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

It happened at 12:08 am on Peppermint Circle, west of Peppermint Lane, in the Jamestown area. The CHP reports that 61-year-old Jack Jensen lost control of his vehicle going into a curve and hit a couple of trees before coming to a stop. He then backed up and hit a utility pole.

A 54-year-old unidentified woman from Sonora was killed in the incident. Emergency officials responded to the scene, and law enforcement arrested Jensen for allegedly being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage.

The crash details are still under investigation, and the victim’s name is not being released, pending notification of next of kin.

