Driver Clocked Over 100 MPH In Calaveras County

San Andreas Unit CHP vehicle with radar clocking vehicle at 102 mph—CHP photo View Photo

Mokelumne, CA— The CHP is warning drivers to slow down to make it to their destination safely after recently clocking a vehicle going over 100 mph on Highway 49 in Calaveras County.

This photo in the image box, courtesy of the CHP San Andreas Unit, shows just how fast the pictured sports car was speeding along the highway near Mokelumne Hill. The officer’s radar shows 102 mph. The driver was subsequently stopped and cited.

“Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination safely and on time—so we don’t have to make you later!” stated CHP officials.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says drivers should manage their speed, as California has the Basic Speed Law, meaning a driver may never drive faster than is safe for the current road conditions. Regardless of the posted speed limit, the DMV provided this guide on what a driver’s speed should depend on:

The number of vehicles on the road.

The speed of other vehicles on the road.

The road surface: smooth, rough, graveled, wet, dry, wide, or narrow.

Bicyclists or pedestrians on or crossing the road.

Weather: rain, fog, snow, wind, or dust.

Traffic congestion: Small changes in your driving habits can help reduce congestion.

Avoid weaving in and out of freeway lanes.

The DMV noted that, unless otherwise posted, the ideal maximum speed limit on most California highways is 65 mph. It is 55 on a two-lane, undivided highway, and also for vehicles towing trailers. While the standard cost for a speeding ticket in California is $35, extra legal and judicial fees can raise the total to $200 or higher, depending on the driver’s speed.