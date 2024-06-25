Former Yosemite Employee Charged With Rape In Park

Yosemite National Park View Photo

Yosemite, CA — A federal grand jury has issued a one-count indictment against 36-year-old Nathan Baptista, charging him with aggravated sexual abuse.

The US District Attorney’s Office reports that Baptista is a former park employee who allegedly forcibly raped and strangled a female park employee on May 31st, after meeting her that night.

The incident was investigated by the National Park Service and Assistant US Attorney Arin Heintz is prosecuting the case.

The US Attorney’s Office notes that if convicted, Baptista faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine. However, any sentence would be determined at the discretion of the court and numerous factors would be considered.

No additional details have been released.