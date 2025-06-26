Pine Mountain Lake Prescribed Burning Begins Tomorrow

CAL Fire prescribed burn graphic View Photo

Groveland, CA— Burning is finally set to begin for the Pine Mountain Lake (PML) prescribed burn, running through the weekend, according to CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU).

As previously reported here, the burn was scheduled for last weekend but was canceled due to windy and dry conditions. CAL Fire TCU will ignite the prescribed burn on Thursday, June 26, 2025, starting at 9 a.m. in the PML Vegetation Management Project near Phelan Morgan Road and High School Road. Crews will set fire to 100 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland, and scattered brush. CAL Fire stated, “This will effectively reduce flammable fuels and enhance the fuel break system around the community of Groveland.”

The burn will continue through Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Cal Fire added, “Control lines and established roadways will be used to prevent the spread of fire from areas outside of the burn units.”

Additionally, firefighters will stay on the scene during the burn and patrol the area for several days afterward to check for any new ignitions. CAL Fire asks the public not to report this as a wildfire.