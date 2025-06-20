Change Of Plans On Pine Mountain Lake Prescribed Burning

CAL Fire TCU logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — With windy and dry conditions anticipated over the coming days, there is a change announced about a planned prescribed burn this weekend in the Pine Mountain Lake area.

CAL Fire reports that planned burning near Pine Mountain Lake is cancelled for Friday and Saturday, June 20-21. Crews will reassess conditions on Sunday, and burning could potentially take place then between 9 am – 5 pm. The goal is to burn about 100 acres of annual grasses, oak woodland, and scattered brush to help build fire breaks and reduce hazardous vegetation. If the burning happens on Sunday, smoke will be visible nearby.

