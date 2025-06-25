CAL Fire Seeks Public Information On Causes Of Moccasin Fires

Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit HQ sign View Photo

Moccasin, CA — The public’s help is being sought regarding several fires that ignited on Sunday (6/22) in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County and what sparked them.

The CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit reports that the blazes of interest occurred around 6:50 p.m. on westbound Highway 120 between Highway 49 and Jacksonville Road but did not name specific fires, like the Grizzly Fire. As reported here on Sunday, it broke out in the Moccasin area during that timeframe and grew to 47 acres.

CAL Fire TCU and local law enforcement reported receiving information regarding a lifted, black-colored pickup of an unknown make and model stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 120, and an occupant removed items from the bed of the pickup and put them onto the highway. They advise that the truck headed west on Highway 120 about 200 feet and then stopped again to dump additional items. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that information sparked this investigation and is urging anyone who witnessed these events to come forward, as their observations, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could be vital to the investigation.

“If you have additional information, dash camera footage, photos, or videos, please contact our headquarters office and law enforcement,” added Kilgore. “We’ll call you back as soon as possible at (209) 754-3831.”

Kilgore also assures that all information will be handled with discretion and sensitivity, stating, “Your cooperation is essential in helping us understand what happened and ensuring the safety and security of our community.”