25% Containment On Grizzly Fire

Moccasin, CA — Crews made progress overnight building containment lines on the Grizzly Fire that ignited Sunday evening in the Moccasin area of Tuolumne County near Highway 49 south of Marshes Flat Road.

The fire is difficult to access due to its location along steep terrain. CAL Fire reports that there was “minimal fire activity” overnight.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the fire around 7 pm on Sunday out of concern that evacuations would be needed. Deputies were released from the incident shortly before 8 pm.

Fire crews will continue to work on containment lines throughout today. Be prepared for activity in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

