Smoky Skies Over Angels Camp For Next Two Days

Angels Camp Fire Department logo View Photo

Angels Camp, CA— The public may see smoke in the sky in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County the next two days, but is asked not to report it as a wildfire.

The Angels Camp Fire Department is holding two wildland fire training exercises on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, and Thursday, June 26, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The city property just south of the Angels Camp city limits, near the Calaveras County Fairgrounds, off Highway 49, will host the training exercise.

“The training will provide firefighters the opportunity to train with live fire in an extremely controlled environment,” noted fire officials.

Smoke and fire apparatus may be visible along Highways 49 and 4 and in the Angels Camp area during the training operations.