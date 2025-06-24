Senator Alvarado-Gil Weighs In On Proposal To Sell Federal Lands

Sacramento, CA — Lawmakers in Washington, DC have been considering selling over two million acres of federal public lands to be used for things like housing and other infrastructure.

It was included as part of the tax and spending cut bill proposed by Republican leaders and under review in the Senate. However, it was dealt a blow earlier today when the Senate parliamentarian determined that the current proposal by Senate Energy Chairman Mike Lee (Utah) violated Senate rules.

There could still be other ways to revitalize the concept.

If passed, it would have likely included the sale of some public lands in the Sierra Nevada region.

The discussion has caught the attention of many California lawmakers, including Republican Senator Marie Alvarado Gil, who represents the Mother Lode. She says, “Lake Tahoe, Yosemite, and the lands that surround them are not bargaining chips — they are treasures vital to the state of California and home to my constituents. Any decision about the future use of these lands must be made in close partnership with state and local leaders—not through top-down mandates imposed without local input or accountability.”

She goes on to say, “Efforts to sideline local governments, tribal partners, and stakeholders undermine the trust and collaboration needed to protect our rural communities. This approach risks lasting harm to our region and sets a dangerous precedent for how we manage California’s most iconic landscapes.”

The Bureau of Land Management and the US Forest Service own about 450 million acres of land. The initial proposal would have required BLM and USFS to sell a minimum of 0.5% and a maximum of 0.75% of their land holdings for housing and associated community needs. It would prohibit the sale of lands with special designations, such as National Parks, National Monuments, wilderness areas, or national recreation areas. It also would have prohibited the sale of any land where there is a valid existing right, including mining claims, grazing permits, mineral leases, or rights-of-way.