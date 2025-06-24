Sonora Truck Vandalism, Group Believes Politically Motivated, Being Investigated

Paint on Truck View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department is investigating an incident where paint was poured and smeared onto a 2017 Nissan pickup truck that was parked on Elm Street.

Sonora Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel says it was reported to the department just before 10 am on Monday and is believed to have occurred sometime between the evening hours of Sunday and 9:45 am on Monday.

Chief Vanderwiel adds, “There are no named suspects or motives known at this time, and the case is under investigation. Anybody with information about this incident is asked to call the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8141.”

In response to the incident, the Tuolumne County Democratic Central Committee has put out a press release noting that the truck belongs to one of its committee officers, and it happened a week and a half after the No Kings Protest at Courthouse Park. The group believes the two things are connected.

You can read the TC Democratic Central Committee’s full press release below:

“Tuolumne County Democratic Central Committee Denounces Apparent Act of Intimidation to Silence Local Democrats

SONORA, CA – Late Sunday night (6/22/25), a truck belonging to an officer of the Tuolumne County Democratic Central Committee was vandalized while parked on her private property. Paint was poured onto and brushed all over the vehicle. No one was harmed, and a report has been filed with local law enforcement.

The timing of this crime comes on the heels of a wave of online outrage that was aimed at the recent peaceful “No Kings” protest. This crime appears to be an extreme political intimidation tactic from far-right actors whose intent was to silence any dissent from local Democrats, including those who participated in a nonviolent local protest that was in support of the U.S. constitution.

The Tuolumne County Democratic Central Committee believes in the freedoms guaranteed by the first amendment, and believes that everyone, including our conservative neighbors, should have equal opportunity to exercise those rights. But those freedoms end where intimidation and violence begin. This cowardly act stands well outside the bounds of respectful civic engagement and does nothing to advance anyone’s cause. We are also calling on our local Tuolumne Republicans to join us in condemning this abhorrent behavior.

The Tuolumne County Democrats will not be silenced and will continue to advocate for causes that benefit all of Tuolumne County. We urge anyone with information about this crime to contact the Sonora Police Department.”